Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
WH on Moore: It's up to the people of Alabama
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
WH on Moore: It's up to the people of Alabama
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders briefs the media amid allegations of sexual abuse against Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Source: CNN
Roy Moore (15 Videos)
WH on Moore: It's up to the people of Alabama
Moore says McConnell trying to steal election
Roy Moore: I want to get back to the issues
Allred calls on Moore to testify under oath
Attorney: Never seen Moore act inappropriately
McConnell hints at Roy Moore replacement
Trump dodges questions on Roy Moore
Hannity: Moore has 24 hours to explain himself
Moore: I'm being harassed by the media
Moore jokes that he brings Dems, GOP together
Former employee: Moore was on mall watch list
Roy Moore's hometown reacts to allegations
Alabama women respond to Moore allegations
Roy Moore: Allegations are 'absolutely false'
Allred: Let Moore deny claims under oath
Moore: Sexual abuse accusations are fake news
See More
WH on Moore: It's up to the people of Alabama
Newsroom
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders briefs the media amid allegations of sexual abuse against Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Source: CNN