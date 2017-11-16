Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
US to allow some imports of elephant trophies
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
US to allow some imports of elephant trophies
US authorities will remove restrictions on importing African elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia. CNN's
Michelle Kosinski
has more.
Source: CNN
Endangered animals (15 Videos)
US to allow some imports of elephant trophies
Protectors versus poachers
The Aldabra Tortoise keeps fighting
Masai warriors 'the best lion protectors'
Farm land may be tigers' last chance
Meet the Philippine tarsier
Rhino joins Tinder to find a mate
Czech zoo cuts off horns to protect rhinos
Giraffes face 'silent extinction'
Meet the Smithsonian's new maned wolf pups
How many gorillas are left?
Rare sea creature spotted in California waters
U.S. lists African lions as endangered
Saving the Northern White Rhino
The mission to protect Namibia's fastest predator
See More
US to allow some imports of elephant trophies
Newsroom
US authorities will remove restrictions on importing African elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and Zambia. CNN's
Michelle Kosinski
has more.
Source: CNN