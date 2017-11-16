Breaking News
Trump's sip of water goes viral
President Trump's pause for water during a speech sparked immediate reaction. He relentlessly mocked Sen. Marco Rubio for a similar moment in 2013.
President Trump's pause for water during a speech sparked immediate reaction. He relentlessly mocked Sen. Marco Rubio for a similar moment in 2013.
