Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

leeann tweeden lead 01
leeann tweeden lead 01

    JUST WATCHED

    Franken accuser gets emotional

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Franken accuser gets emotional

Radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper after accusing Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of groping her and kissing her without her consent in 2006.
Source: CNN

Sexual harassment (15 Videos)

See More

Franken accuser gets emotional

The Lead

Radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper after accusing Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of groping her and kissing her without her consent in 2006.
Source: CNN