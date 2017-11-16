Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Franken accuser gets emotional
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Franken accuser gets emotional
Radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper after accusing Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of groping her and kissing her without her consent in 2006.
Source: CNN
Sexual harassment (15 Videos)
Franken accuser gets emotional
Then-teen accuses George H.W. Bush of assault
Women of Congress share #MeToo stories
'Star Trek' actor accused of sexual assault
Hope Solo claims ex-FIFA chief grabbed her
2 'Fierce Five' Olympic gymnasts allege abuse
Louis C.K. accused of sexual misconduct
Anita Hill: Sexual assault isn't who you are
Rape trauma often mistaken for deception
Corey Feldman: I'm living in fear
Spacey apologizes for alleged sex assault against a minor
'Family Guy' joked about Kevin Spacey in 2005
Actress: Here's how I shut down harassers
Not just Hollywood: Survivors share their stories
Mom accuses Kevin Spacey of assaulting her son
S.E. Cupp: Senator grabbed my thigh
See More
Franken accuser gets emotional
The Lead
Radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper after accusing Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of groping her and kissing her without her consent in 2006.
Source: CNN