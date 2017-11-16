Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Franken accuser gets emotional
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Franken accuser gets emotional
Radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper after accusing Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of groping her and kissing her without her consent in 2006.
Source: CNN
Sexual harassment (15 Videos)
Franken accuser gets emotional
How 'Today' show broke the Lauer news
Al Franken accused of groping, forced kiss
Louis C.K. accused of sexual misconduct
Moore compares accusations to Russia probe
Then-teen accuses George H.W. Bush of assault
Uma Thurman turns anger on Weinstein
Women of Congress share #MeToo stories
Rep. Dingell: Others protected me from senator
Silverman: Victims the only people who matter
'Star Trek' actor accused of sexual assault
Hope Solo claims ex-FIFA chief grabbed her
3 'Fierce Five' Olympic gymnasts allege abuse
Spacey apologizes for alleged sex assault against a minor
Not just Hollywood: Survivors share their stories
Rape trauma often mistaken for deception
See More
Franken accuser gets emotional
The Lead
Radio news anchor Leeann Tweeden speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper after accusing Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of groping her and kissing her without her consent in 2006.
Source: CNN