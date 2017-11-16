Breaking News

BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 9: White House Senior adviser Jared Kushner attends bilateral meetings held by U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People on November 9, 2017 in Beijing, China. Trump is on a 10-day trip to Asia. (Photo by Thomas Peter-Pool/Getty Images)
    Senate panel says Kushner documents incomplete

The Senate Judiciary Committee has said that President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner provided "incomplete documents" to the committee.
Source: CNN

