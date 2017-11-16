Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Al Franken accused of groping, forced kiss
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Al Franken accused of groping, forced kiss
Leeann Tweeden has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of unwanted contact during a 2006 USO tour.
Source: CNN
Al Franken allegations (12 Videos)
Al Franken accused of groping, forced kiss
WH: Franken admitted wrongdoing, Trump hasn't
Al Franken accuser blames our culture
Lawmaker: Franken picture absolutely revolting
Franken referenced accuser in 2010
Franken accuser: Ethics committee not enough
Franken apologizes after groping allegation
Franken accuser: He thought it was funny
Franken embarrassed over groping allegations
Durbin: Al Franken acknowledged he was wrong
Woman says Franken inappropriately touched her
Franken accuser gets emotional
See More
Al Franken accused of groping, forced kiss
Leeann Tweeden has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of unwanted contact during a 2006 USO tour.
Source: CNN