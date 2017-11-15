Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Moore: I'm being harassed by the media
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Moore: I'm being harassed by the media
Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore says the media is harassing him by only wanting to talk about the women who accused him of sexual abuse instead of talking about policy.
Source: wkrg
Roy Moore (15 Videos)
Moore: I'm being harassed by the media
Moore jokes that he brings Dems, GOP together
Former employee: Moore was on mall watch list
Roy Moore's hometown reacts to allegations
Alabama women respond to Moore allegations
Roy Moore: Allegations are 'absolutely false'
Allred: Let Moore deny claims under oath
Moore: Sexual abuse accusations are fake news
'SNL' roasts Moore over abuse allegations
Protesters chant 'no Moore' at Roy Moore
Roy Moore: Allegations are completely false
Bannon: I'm standing with Roy Moore
Voters weigh in on Roy Moore allegations
Bannon compares Moore, Trump WaPo stories
The controversial history of Roy Moore
See More
Moore: I'm being harassed by the media
Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore says the media is harassing him by only wanting to talk about the women who accused him of sexual abuse instead of talking about policy.
Source: wkrg