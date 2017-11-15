Breaking News

Written by Teri Genova: Republican Senate candidate and politician Roy Moore is scheduled to speak at an Alabama church revival service on Tuesday. Moore is attending the "God Save America" revival conference in Jackson. Five women have recently come forward accusing Moore of sexual harassment. Moore has denied the allegations.
    Moore: I'm being harassed by the media

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore says the media is harassing him by only wanting to talk about the women who accused him of sexual abuse instead of talking about policy.
Source: wkrg

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore says the media is harassing him by only wanting to talk about the women who accused him of sexual abuse instead of talking about policy.
Source: wkrg