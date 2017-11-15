Attorney to Moore accuser: Release yearbook

Phillip Jauregui, the attorney for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, is demanding that Beverly Young Nelson, who came forward accusing Moore of sexual assault, and her attorney Gloria Allred release Nelson's yearbook so that forensic experts can determine the legitimacy of Moore's signature in it.
Phillip Jauregui, the attorney for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, is demanding that Beverly Young Nelson, who came forward accusing Moore of sexual assault, and her attorney Gloria Allred release Nelson's yearbook so that forensic experts can determine the legitimacy of Moore's signature in it.