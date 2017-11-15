Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Attorney to Moore accuser: Release yearbook

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Attorney to Moore accuser: Release yearbook

Phillip Jauregui, the attorney for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, is demanding that Beverly Young Nelson, who came forward accusing Moore of sexual assault, and her attorney Gloria Allred release Nelson's yearbook so that forensic experts can determine the legitimacy of Moore's signature in it.
Source: CNN

Roy Moore (15 Videos)

See More

Attorney to Moore accuser: Release yearbook

Situation Room

Phillip Jauregui, the attorney for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, is demanding that Beverly Young Nelson, who came forward accusing Moore of sexual assault, and her attorney Gloria Allred release Nelson's yearbook so that forensic experts can determine the legitimacy of Moore's signature in it.
Source: CNN