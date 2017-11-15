Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Ash Carter: We 'could have done more' on N. Korea

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ash Carter: We 'could have done more' on N. Korea

While admitting some fault of the Obama Administration, the former Defense Secretary says he doesn't think the US has "ever really given a sustained try to what I'm calling 'coercive diplomacy.'"
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Ash Carter: We 'could have done more' on N. Korea

Amanpour

While admitting some fault of the Obama Administration, the former Defense Secretary says he doesn't think the US has "ever really given a sustained try to what I'm calling 'coercive diplomacy.'"
Source: CNN