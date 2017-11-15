Allred calls on Moore to testify under oath

Gloria Allred, the attorney representing an Alabama woman who claims Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager, says if Moore testifies under oath, then she will agree to have the yearbook examined by an expert.
Gloria Allred, the attorney representing an Alabama woman who claims Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager, says if Moore testifies under oath, then she will agree to have the yearbook examined by an expert.