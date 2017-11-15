Breaking News

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL - NOVEMBER 11: Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Judge Roy Moore speaks during a mid-Alabama Republican Club's Veterans Day event on November 11, 2017 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. This week Moore's campaign was brought under scrutiny, after being accused of sexual misconduct with underage girls when he was in his 30's. (Photo by Wes Frazer/Getty Images)
    Allred calls on Moore to testify under oath

Gloria Allred, the attorney representing an Alabama woman who claims Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager, says if Moore testifies under oath, then she will agree to have the yearbook examined by an expert.
