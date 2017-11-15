Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump speaks following Asia trip (full)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump speaks following Asia trip (full)

President Donald Trump speaks from the White House following his Asia trip.
Source: CNN

Trump Asian Diplomacy Tour 2017 (15 Videos)

See More

Trump speaks following Asia trip (full)

Newsroom

President Donald Trump speaks from the White House following his Asia trip.
Source: CNN