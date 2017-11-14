Atlantic: Trump Jr. messaged with WikiLeaks

Breaking News
Donald Trump Jr. has released exchanges he had with the WikiLeaks Twitter account via direct message during the 2016 presidential campaign, The Atlantic reports.
