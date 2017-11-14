Some Dems worry Trump too 'unstable' for nukes

Breaking News
Congressional lawmakers raised concerns about President Donald Trump's ability to use nuclear weapons during a hearing on Capitol Hill. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
