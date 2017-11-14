Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee November 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions is expected to face questions from lawmakers again on whether he had contacts with Russians during the presidential campaign last year. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 14: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee November 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions is expected to face questions from lawmakers again on whether he had contacts with Russians during the presidential campaign last year. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Sessions: I pushed back on Trump-Putin meeting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sessions: I pushed back on Trump-Putin meeting

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he pushed back when George Papadopoulos suggested a meeting between candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Source: CNN

Jeff Sessions' Russia Controversy (13 Videos)

See More

Sessions: I pushed back on Trump-Putin meeting

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he pushed back when George Papadopoulos suggested a meeting between candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Source: CNN