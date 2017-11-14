Breaking News

    Turner on new special counsel: It's ridiculous

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked senior federal prosecutors to "evaluate certain issues" presented by House Republicans, including alleged ties between the Clinton Foundation and the sale of Uranium One. National security analyst Shawn Turner weighs in.
