Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Lewandowski: Trump Jr. can do what he wants
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Lewandowski: Trump Jr. can do what he wants
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski says that Donald Trump Jr. is a private citizen and was free to communicate with WikLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Source: CNN
Donald Trump Jr (15 Videos)
Lewandowski: Trump Jr. can do what he wants
Report: Trump Jr. corresponded with WikiLeaks
Atlantic: Trump Jr. corresponded with WikiLeaks
WH: As far as we know, meeting was on adoption
NYT: Trump Jr. wanted damaging info on Clinton
WaPo: Trump dictated son's Russia statement
8th person at Trump Tower meeting identified
President Trump tweets defense of Trump Jr.
Trump attorney: Trump Jr. meeting not illegal
Why GOP senator wants Trump Jr. to testify
President Trump defends son in Paris
Trump Jr. defends Russia meeting in interview
Source: Justice Dept. probe to examine Trump Jr. emails
WH officials: Trump furious over emails
The path to Trump's call for Russia to 'find' Clinton emails
Who is Donald Trump Jr.?
See More
Lewandowski: Trump Jr. can do what he wants
New Day
Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski says that Donald Trump Jr. is a private citizen and was free to communicate with WikLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Source: CNN