Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Lewandowski: Trump Jr. can do what he wants

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lewandowski: Trump Jr. can do what he wants

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski says that Donald Trump Jr. is a private citizen and was free to communicate with WikLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump Jr (11 Videos)

See More

Lewandowski: Trump Jr. can do what he wants

New Day

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski says that Donald Trump Jr. is a private citizen and was free to communicate with WikLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Source: CNN