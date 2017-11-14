Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Senate Foreign Relations HRG: Authority to Order the Use of Nuclear Weapons Authority to Order the Use of Nuclear Weapons (Immediately following Business Meeting) Presiding: Senator Corker Witnesses: General C. Robert Kehler, USAF (Ret.) Former Commander United States Strategic Command Dr. Peter D. Feaver Professor Of Political Science And Public Policy Duke University The Honorable Brian McKeon Former Acting Under Secretary For Policy U.S. Department of Defense
Senate Foreign Relations HRG: Authority to Order the Use of Nuclear Weapons Authority to Order the Use of Nuclear Weapons (Immediately following Business Meeting) Presiding: Senator Corker Witnesses: General C. Robert Kehler, USAF (Ret.) Former Commander United States Strategic Command Dr. Peter D. Feaver Professor Of Political Science And Public Policy Duke University The Honorable Brian McKeon Former Acting Under Secretary For Policy U.S. Department of Defense

    JUST WATCHED

    Murphy: We are concerned Trump is unstable

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Murphy: We are concerned Trump is unstable

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) tells the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that there is concern President Trump is so unstable that he will order a nuclear weapons strike.
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and foreign policy (24 Videos)

See More

Murphy: We are concerned Trump is unstable

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) tells the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that there is concern President Trump is so unstable that he will order a nuclear weapons strike.
Source: CNN