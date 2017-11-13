Breaking News

    Trump, Duterte meet during ASEAN summit

President Donald Trump did not answer any questions on the allegations of human rights abuses in the Philippines in the country's war on drugs during a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.
Source: CNN

