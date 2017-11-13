Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Date Shot: Nov 13, 2017 Location Shot: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY
Date Shot: Nov 13, 2017 Location Shot: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

    JUST WATCHED

    McConnell: I believe Moore accusers

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

McConnell: I believe Moore accusers

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tells reporters he believes the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore.
Source: WAVE

Roy Moore (15 Videos)

See More

McConnell: I believe Moore accusers

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tells reporters he believes the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore.
Source: WAVE