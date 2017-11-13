Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

brandon moseley newsroom
brandon moseley newsroom

    JUST WATCHED

    Moore supporter compares allegations to theft

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Moore supporter compares allegations to theft

Alabama political reporter and Roy Moore supporter Brandon Moseley compares the Alabama Senate candidate's allegations of touching a 14-year-old to stealing a lawn mower.
Source: CNN

Roy Moore (15 Videos)

See More

Moore supporter compares allegations to theft

Newsroom

Alabama political reporter and Roy Moore supporter Brandon Moseley compares the Alabama Senate candidate's allegations of touching a 14-year-old to stealing a lawn mower.
Source: CNN