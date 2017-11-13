Menendez: I believe no juror should be coerced

Breaking News
Sen. Bob Menendez said he believes no juror should be coerced into a decision after a federal jury in New Jersey informed the judge that it is deadlocked on all 12 counts in his corruption case.
Sen. Bob Menendez said he believes no juror should be coerced into a decision after a federal jury in New Jersey informed the judge that it is deadlocked on all 12 counts in his corruption case.
Source: CNN