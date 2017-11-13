Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez speaks on the yard of Peter Tom, a New Jersey resident, during a news conference talking about the tax-overhaul plan unveiled by House Republicans, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Bloomfield, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez speaks on the yard of Peter Tom, a New Jersey resident, during a news conference talking about the tax-overhaul plan unveiled by House Republicans, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Bloomfield, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

    JUST WATCHED

    Jury deadlocked in Menendez case

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jury deadlocked in Menendez case

After less than three hours of fresh deliberations, a federal jury in New Jersey informed the judge that it is deadlocked on all 12 counts in Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption case.
Source: CNN

Senator Robert Menendez (7 Videos)

See More

Jury deadlocked in Menendez case

After less than three hours of fresh deliberations, a federal jury in New Jersey informed the judge that it is deadlocked on all 12 counts in Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption case.
Source: CNN