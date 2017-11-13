Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Moore accuser: I thought he would rape me
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Moore accuser: I thought he would rape me
Alabama resident Beverly Young Nelson claims Roy Moore assaulted her in his truck when she was working as a waitress in the 1970's.
Source: CNN
Roy Moore (15 Videos)
Moore accuser: I thought he would rape me
Moore: Sexual abuse accusations are fake news
'SNL' roasts Moore over misconduct allegations
Protesters chant 'no Moore' at Roy Moore
Roy Moore: Allegations are completely false
Bannon: I'm standing with Roy Moore
Rep. Zeldin responds to Moore allegations
GOP official: Moore accusations are gossip
Voters weigh in on Roy Moore allegations
Sex allegations rock Alabama Senate race
Merrill: Disqualifying if Moore claims are true
Report: Moore had sexual encounter with teen
Bannon compares Moore, Trump WaPo stories
The controversial history of Roy Moore
Roy Moore beats out candidate Trump supported
Senate candidate in 2005: Outlaw gay 'conduct'
See More
Moore accuser: I thought he would rape me
Alabama resident Beverly Young Nelson claims Roy Moore assaulted her in his truck when she was working as a waitress in the 1970's.
Source: CNN