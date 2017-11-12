Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump, left, and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang shakes hands at the Presidential Palace, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Trump is on a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump, left, and Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang shakes hands at the Presidential Palace, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Trump is on a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    JUST WATCHED

    Vietnam responds to Trump's 'mediator' offer

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Vietnam responds to Trump's 'mediator' offer

Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang responds to a reporter's question about President Donald Trump's offer to serve as a "mediator and arbitrator" over disputed territorial claims South China Sea issue.
Source: CNN

Trump Asian Diplomacy Tour 2017 (16 Videos)

See More

Vietnam responds to Trump's 'mediator' offer

Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang responds to a reporter's question about President Donald Trump's offer to serve as a "mediator and arbitrator" over disputed territorial claims South China Sea issue.
Source: CNN