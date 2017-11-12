Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (L), and CIA Director John Brennan (R) testify during a hearing before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee March 12, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Current and Projected National Security Threats to the United States." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
    Clapper and Brennan respond to Trump

Former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper respond to President Trump, who called the former intelligence chiefs "political hacks" when asked about an intelligence report that stated Russia meddled in the 2016 election.
