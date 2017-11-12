Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. Durbin on Putin, taxes and Roy Moore (full interview)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. Durbin on Putin, taxes and Roy Moore (full interview)

Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL) talks to CNN's Jake Tapper about President Trump's comments on Russian interference in the US election, the GOP's tax plan and the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate nominee Judge Roy Moore.
Source: CNN

News Replays (10 Videos)

See More

Sen. Durbin on Putin, taxes and Roy Moore (full interview)

State of the Union

Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL) talks to CNN's Jake Tapper about President Trump's comments on Russian interference in the US election, the GOP's tax plan and the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate nominee Judge Roy Moore.
Source: CNN