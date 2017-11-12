Sen. Durbin on Putin, taxes and Roy Moore (full interview)
Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL) talks to CNN's Jake Tapper about President Trump's comments on Russian interference in the US election, the GOP's tax plan and the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate nominee Judge Roy Moore.
Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL) talks to CNN's Jake Tapper about President Trump's comments on Russian interference in the US election, the GOP's tax plan and the allegations against Alabama Republican Senate nominee Judge Roy Moore.