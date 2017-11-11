Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump Putin Russian election meddling newday_00000000
Trump Putin Russian election meddling newday_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: I believe Putin

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: I believe Putin

President Trump told reporters that he discussed Russia meddling in the 2016 election at the APEC summit with Vladimir Putin saying, "Every time he sees me he says I didn't do that. I really believe when he tells me that he means it. But he says I didn't do that."
Source: CNN

Donald Trump and Russia (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: I believe Putin

President Trump told reporters that he discussed Russia meddling in the 2016 election at the APEC summit with Vladimir Putin saying, "Every time he sees me he says I didn't do that. I really believe when he tells me that he means it. But he says I didn't do that."
Source: CNN