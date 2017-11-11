Trump: I believe Putin

President Trump told reporters that he discussed Russia meddling in the 2016 election at the APEC summit with Vladimir Putin saying, "Every time he sees me he says I didn't do that. I really believe when he tells me that he means it. But he says I didn't do that."
