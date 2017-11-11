Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Roy Moore accusations Pastor Mike Allison newday_00000000
Roy Moore accusations Pastor Mike Allison newday_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Pastor: I believe Moore until he admits it

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pastor: I believe Moore until he admits it

Pastor Mike Allison has known Roy Moore for 20 years and says he doesn't believe the accusations against him.
Source: CNN

Roy Moore (15 Videos)

See More

Pastor: I believe Moore until he admits it

Pastor Mike Allison has known Roy Moore for 20 years and says he doesn't believe the accusations against him.
Source: CNN