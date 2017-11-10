Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

RX 763 -- Path 3/Trump/Da Nang/Vietnam/Pool
RX 763 -- Path 3/Trump/Da Nang/Vietnam/Pool

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: US has not been treated fairly by WTO

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: US has not been treated fairly by WTO

During the APEC CEO summit in Da Nang, Vietnam, President Donald Trump accuses the World Trade Organization of treating the United States unfairly.
Source: CNN

Trump Asian Diplomacy Tour 2017 (16 Videos)

See More

Trump: US has not been treated fairly by WTO

During the APEC CEO summit in Da Nang, Vietnam, President Donald Trump accuses the World Trade Organization of treating the United States unfairly.
Source: CNN