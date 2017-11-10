Trump, Putin chat at Asia summit

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin briefly met during the so-called APEC class photo, where all the heads of state come together to take a photo before the summit officially starts. Trump and Putin shook hands and briefly spoke before the photo was snapped. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
