US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) as they pose for a group photo ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit leaders gala dinner in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on November 10, 2017. World leaders and senior business figures are gathering in the Vietnamese city of Danang this week for the annual 21-member APEC summit. / AFP PHOTO / Vietnam News Agency / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
    Trump, Putin chat at Asia summit

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin briefly met during the so-called APEC class photo, where all the heads of state come together to take a photo before the summit officially starts. Trump and Putin shook hands and briefly spoke before the photo was snapped. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
