Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

steve bannon moore trump washington post bash lemon ctn_00000827
steve bannon moore trump washington post bash lemon ctn_00000827

    JUST WATCHED

    Steve Bannon comments on Roy Moore accusations

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Steve Bannon comments on Roy Moore accusations

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon compared a Washington Post story on allegations of sexual misconduct against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore to the newspaper's 2016 article about the "Access Hollywood" tape in which Donald Trump was heard making vulgar comments about touching women.
Source: WMUR

Roy Moore (8 Videos)

See More

Steve Bannon comments on Roy Moore accusations

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon compared a Washington Post story on allegations of sexual misconduct against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore to the newspaper's 2016 article about the "Access Hollywood" tape in which Donald Trump was heard making vulgar comments about touching women.
Source: WMUR