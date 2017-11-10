Breaking News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. According to a Washington Post story Nov. 9, an Alabama woman said Moore made inappropriate advances and had sexual contact with her when she was 14. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
    Roy Moore: Allegations are completely false

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore said the allegations he had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl is "politically motivated" in an interview with the Sean Hannity Radio Show.
