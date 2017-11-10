Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

MONTGOMERY, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore speaks to reporters at an election-night rally after declaring victory on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a primary runoff election for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. Moore will now face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MONTGOMERY, AL - SEPTEMBER 26: Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore speaks to reporters at an election-night rally after declaring victory on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a primary runoff election for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. Moore will now face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Voters weigh in on Roy Moore allegations

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Voters weigh in on Roy Moore allegations

CNN's Alex Marquardt speaks with an Alabama voter to see if the allegations against Roy Moore will affect how she votes.
Source: CNN

Roy Moore (10 Videos)

See More

Voters weigh in on Roy Moore allegations

The Lead

CNN's Alex Marquardt speaks with an Alabama voter to see if the allegations against Roy Moore will affect how she votes.
Source: CNN