Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Voters weigh in on Roy Moore allegations
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Voters weigh in on Roy Moore allegations
CNN's
Alex Marquardt
speaks with an Alabama voter to see if the allegations against Roy Moore will affect how she votes.
Source: CNN
Roy Moore (10 Videos)
Voters weigh in on Roy Moore allegations
Sex allegations rock Alabama Senate race
Merrill: Disqualifying if Moore claims are true
Roy Moore beats out candidate Trump supported
The controversial history of Roy Moore
Roy Moore takes national stage by storm
Moore rides horseback to cast vote
Steve Bannon celebrates Moore's win
Senate candidate in 2005: Outlaw gay 'conduct'
Roy Moore's full victory speech
See More
Voters weigh in on Roy Moore allegations
The Lead
CNN's
Alex Marquardt
speaks with an Alabama voter to see if the allegations against Roy Moore will affect how she votes.
Source: CNN