WSJ: Flynn offered up to $15M to deliver cleric

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 5: Retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, the choice of President-elect Donald J. Trump for national security adviser, talks with colleagues at Trump Tower on December 5, 2016 in New York City. Trump has been holding daily meetings at the luxury high rise that bears his name since his election in November. (Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

Former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his son are under investigation for their involvement in a plan to forcibly extricate a Muslim Cleric from the US and return him to Turkey for $15 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.
