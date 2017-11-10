WSJ: Flynn offered up to $15M to deliver cleric

Former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his son are under investigation for their involvement in a plan to forcibly extricate a Muslim Cleric from the US and return him to Turkey for $15 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.
