Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Reporter tells why Moore's accusers spoke up
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Reporter tells why Moore's accusers spoke up
Beth Weinhard of the Washington Post talks about the sexual allegations against Roy Moore, the GOP candidate for the Alabama Senate seat.
Source: CNN
Roy Moore (7 Videos)
Reporter tells why Moore's accusers spoke up
Report: Moore had sexual encounter with teen
Roy Moore beats out candidate Trump supported
Roy Moore takes national stage by storm
Moore rides horseback to cast vote
Steve Bannon celebrates Moore's win
Senate candidate in 2005: Outlaw gay 'conduct'
Roy Moore's full victory speech
See More
Reporter tells why Moore's accusers spoke up
The Lead
Beth Weinhard of the Washington Post talks about the sexual allegations against Roy Moore, the GOP candidate for the Alabama Senate seat.
Source: CNN