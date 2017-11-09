Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Rand Paul assault suspect pleads not guilty
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Rand Paul assault suspect pleads not guilty
The man who allegedly assaulted GOP Sen. Rand Paul outside his Kentucky residence pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree at his arraignment.
Source: CNN
Rand Paul (15 Videos)
Rand Paul assault suspect pleads not guilty
Attorney: Rand Paul attack was not political
Sen. Paul's injuries worse than first reported
Sen. Rand Paul assaulted in Kentucky home
Rand Paul says Trump beat him at golf
What's the difference between Ron Paul and Rand Paul?
Paul: Graham-Cassidy not a repeal of Obamacare
Rand Paul on GOP bill: Start small and build
Rand Paul insists on 'clean repeal vote'
Rand Paul cautions Trump not to pardon family
Rand Paul: It would have been a massacre
Paul: 'Stupidity' preventing a Syria solution
President Trump and Rand Paul before the thaw
Sen. Paul: giving Nunes information was 'noble'
McCain accuses Paul of working for Putin
See More
Rand Paul assault suspect pleads not guilty
The man who allegedly assaulted GOP Sen. Rand Paul outside his Kentucky residence pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault in the fourth degree at his arraignment.
Source: CNN