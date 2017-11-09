Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
McConnell is questioned on Moore allegations
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
McConnell is questioned on Moore allegations
Reporters ask Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to respond to
allegations against Roy Moore of sexual misconduct with underage women
. McConnell released a statement earlier saying Moore "must step aside" if the allegations are true.
Source: CNN
Roy Moore (7 Videos)
McConnell is questioned on Moore allegations
Report: Moore had sexual encounter with teen
Roy Moore beats out candidate Trump supported
Roy Moore takes national stage by storm
Moore rides horseback to cast vote
Steve Bannon celebrates Moore's win
Senate candidate in 2005: Outlaw gay 'conduct'
Roy Moore's full victory speech
See More
McConnell is questioned on Moore allegations
Reporters ask Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to respond to
allegations against Roy Moore of sexual misconduct with underage women
. McConnell released a statement earlier saying Moore "must step aside" if the allegations are true.
Source: CNN