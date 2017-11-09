Ex-Trump security cheif says he rejected Russian offer of women for Trump

Breaking News

Director of Oval Office operations Keith Schiller attends the signing ceremony for the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017, on June 23, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump's long-time confidante Keith Schiller privately testified that he rejected a Russian offer to send five women to then private-citizen Trump's hotel room during their 2013 trip to Moscow for the Miss Universe pageant, according to multiple sources from both political parties with direct knowledge of the testimony.
