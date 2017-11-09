Trump touts election win with tweet of photo

President Donald Trump commemorated the one-year anniversary of his win over Hillary Clinton with a tweet that read, "Congratulations to all of the 'DEPLORABLES' and the millions of people who gave us a MASSIVE (304-227) Electoral College landslide victory!"
