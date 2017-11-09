Breaking News
Election Results
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: Can't blame China for taking advantage
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: Can't blame China for taking advantage
In an address to business leaders in Beijing, President Trump said he doesn't blame China for "taking advantage" of the US over trade.
Source: CNN
Trump Asian Diplomacy Tour 2017 (15 Videos)
Trump: Can't blame China for taking advantage
Trump in South Korea: What's at stake?
President Trump: N. Korea a worldwide threat
Trump meets with South Korean President
N. Korea closely watching Trump S. Korea visit
Trump, Abe feed koi fish in Japan
Trump: 'Era of strategic patience is over'
Trump hints diplomacy with North Korea
Trump and Putin to meet on Asia trip
Shinzo Abe surprises Trump with custom hats
Trump: No one should underestimate US resolve
Trump makes unexpected stop before Asia trip
Trump's whirlwind Asia tour: The big issues
Trump begins 12-day Asia tour
What Trump has said about North Korea
Trump to face APEC leaders on trade
See More
Trump: Can't blame China for taking advantage
In an address to business leaders in Beijing, President Trump said he doesn't blame China for "taking advantage" of the US over trade.
Source: CNN