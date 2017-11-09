Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Axelrod: Trump is 'best gift' China could ask for

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Axelrod: Trump is 'best gift' China could ask for

The former senior presidential adviser, now director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, reflects on President Trump one year after his election.
Source: CNN

Amanpour (12 Videos)

See More

Axelrod: Trump is 'best gift' China could ask for

Amanpour

The former senior presidential adviser, now director of the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, reflects on President Trump one year after his election.
Source: CNN