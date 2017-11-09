Cooper to Sanders: Was Dem primary rigged?

Sen. Bernie Sanders responds to Donna Brazile's claim in her new book that Hillary Clinton's campaign bankrolled the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential election. Brazile later made public comments that she found "no evidence" the Democratic primary was rigged.
