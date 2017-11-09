Breaking News

    Axelrod: Obama team failed to build up the Party

Axelrod: Obama team failed to build up the Party

"It was deficiency of the Obama operation," says Former Chief Campaign Strategist David Axelrod, "that we didn't pay as much attention to building the Party at the grass roots."
