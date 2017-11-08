Breaking News
Election Results
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump sends clear warning to North Korea
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump sends clear warning to North Korea
President Trump called for unity against North Korea and warned Kim Jung Un in a speech to South Korea's National Assembly. These are the highlights.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump sends clear warning to North Korea
The beautiful wildlife of the Galapagos
What defines Taiwanese cuisine?
Luxury vacationing ...Texas-style
This may be the Grand Canyon of the Arctic
Play with elephants at this treetop paradise
Top destinations for art lovers in Beijing
The ultimate volcano adventure
Exploring Greenland's falling glacier
Four Seasons florist Jeff Leatham
Architecture tour of Seattle with Tom Kundig
In Seoul, the ultimate gentleman's retreat
Duck de Chine: Beijing's best Peking duck?
Has food ever looked this good?
Niu Ba Ba: World's most expensive beef noodles
Hawaii tennis camp with Michael Chang
See More
Trump sends clear warning to North Korea
President Trump called for unity against North Korea and warned Kim Jung Un in a speech to South Korea's National Assembly. These are the highlights.
Source: CNN