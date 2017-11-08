Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - NOVEMBER 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Assembly on November 8, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. Trump is in South Korea as a part of his Asian tour. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - NOVEMBER 08: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Assembly on November 8, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. Trump is in South Korea as a part of his Asian tour. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump sends clear warning to North Korea

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump sends clear warning to North Korea

President Trump called for unity against North Korea and warned Kim Jung Un in a speech to South Korea's National Assembly. These are the highlights.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump sends clear warning to North Korea

President Trump called for unity against North Korea and warned Kim Jung Un in a speech to South Korea's National Assembly. These are the highlights.
Source: CNN