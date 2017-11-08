Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump delivers direct message to Kim Jong Un

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump delivers direct message to Kim Jong Un

President Trump offered a direct message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his address to South Korea's parliament.
Source: CNN

Trump Asian Diplomacy Tour 2017 (15 Videos)

See More

Trump delivers direct message to Kim Jong Un

President Trump offered a direct message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his address to South Korea's parliament.
Source: CNN